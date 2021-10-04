shooting

2 Arrested After Toddler Shot in Leg in Ramona

The child's injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, SDSO said

By Christina Bravo and City News Service

toddler shot at home in Ramona
Two people have been arrested after a toddler was shot in the leg at a home in Ramona over the weekend, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said Monday.

Roman Estrada, 18, and Victoria Tejeda, 20, were arrested on charges of child endangerment. Estrada also faces a charge of negligent discharge of a firearm for allegedly firing the weapon that wounded the two-year-old girl in the leg.

Deputies were first called to Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group in Santee Sunday afternoon after the child's mother drove her to the hospital for treatment, SDSO Lt. Chris Galve said.

The child's injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, SDSO said.

Deputies learned the child was shot at a home in Ramona and an investigation was launched, SDSO said. Detectives believe the child was injured as a result of the negligent handling of a handgun.

Both Estrada and Tejeda were arrested. Estrada was booked into San Diego Central Jail and Tejeda was booked into the Las Colinas Detention Facility.

SDSO is not looking for any other suspects.

