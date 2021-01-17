2-Alarm Fire Rips Through Auto Shop in Vista

A fire ripped through an auto shop Sunday morning after spreading from a nearby trashcan, officials said.

At around 2 a.m. Vista Fire department received calls about a trashcan fire outside a building on the 200 block of North Santa Fe Avenue. Once officials arrived, they found the fire had spread to a nearby building. The building included a tire shop and an auto shop, said Vista FD Chief Ned Vander Pol.

Fire officials were able to evacuate one person who lived in the building and evacuated a nearby apartment building.

Part of Santa Fe Ave in #Vista is closed this morning after a fire at a tire shop overnight #breakingnews pic.twitter.com/YoIDtKZz2l — Ramon Galindo (@RamonGalindoNBC) January 17, 2021

Firefighters took about three hours to get the bulk of the fire out but due to the items found inside the auto shop, it can still take a long time to extinguish the fire.

"Everything from the tires to the vehicles they can keep burning for a long time. So it requires a lot of time and water," Pol said.

Firefighters told NBC 7 it may take five to six hours to fully extinguish the fire.

Santa Fe Avenue is closed and will remain closed until firefighters finish their investigation.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Bomb/Arson Unit was called on to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.