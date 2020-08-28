Otay Mesa

2-Acre ‘Border Fire' Sparks in Wildland in Otay Mesa: Cal Fire

By 10 a.m., Cal Fire San Diego said the spread of the "Border Fire" had been stopped and the wildfire was 25% contained

By NBC 7 Staff

Otay Lakes Fire

A 2-acre wildland fire burned Friday morning off Otay Lakes Road, Cal Fire San Diego officials said.

Smoke could be seen east of the Lower Otay Reservoir at around 8:45 a.m., north of the U.S.-Mexico border in San Diego’s Otay Mesa area.

Cal Fire confirmed a wildland fire was burning at mile marker 7.5 along 13531 Otay Lakes Rd. The agency said the rate of spread was moderate and no structures were threatened. The area is difficult to access, Cal Fire said.

Local

stolen Aug 12

STOLEN: A Year-long Investigation Into Child Sex Trafficking & Exploitation

San Diego County Jun 27

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: 277 New COVID-19 Cases Reported, 5 Additional Deaths

Just before 10 a.m., Cal Fire tweeted that good progress was being made on the "Border Fire," and it was holding at 2 acres.

A few minutes later, Cal Fire said the forward spread of the fire had been stopped. Cal Fire officials said the Border Fire was 25% contained.

https://twitter.com/CALFIRESANDIEGO/status/1299390964633542656/photo/1

This article tagged under:

Otay MesaCal FireLower Otay ReservoirOtay Lakes Road
STOLEN Coronavirus Pandemic Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Voices for Justice SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us