2-Acre ‘Border Fire' Sparks in Wildland in Otay Mesa: Cal Fire

A 2-acre wildland fire burned Friday morning off Otay Lakes Road, Cal Fire San Diego officials said.

Smoke could be seen east of the Lower Otay Reservoir at around 8:45 a.m., north of the U.S.-Mexico border in San Diego’s Otay Mesa area.

Cal Fire confirmed a wildland fire was burning at mile marker 7.5 along 13531 Otay Lakes Rd. The agency said the rate of spread was moderate and no structures were threatened. The area is difficult to access, Cal Fire said.

Just before 10 a.m., Cal Fire tweeted that good progress was being made on the "Border Fire," and it was holding at 2 acres.

A few minutes later, Cal Fire said the forward spread of the fire had been stopped. Cal Fire officials said the Border Fire was 25% contained.