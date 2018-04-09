Report of Child Shot in Bay Park was False Alarm: SDPD

Police responded to reports of a 2-year-old girl injured by gunfire in the Bay Park neighborhood Monday, only to find out the baby's grandmother who has dementia misreported the incident.

The San Diego Police Department (SDPD) surrounded an apartment building on the 3200 block of Apache Avenue at around 5:15 p.m.

News Chopper 7 caught the moment a woman exited the building with a child in her arms. Shortly after, a team of officers entered the home with guns drawn.

Police said the shooting report was unfounded and no one was injured.

No other information was available.

