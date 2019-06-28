2-Year-Old Dies After Contracting E. Coli at San Diego County Fair

One child has died after contracting E. coli after coming in contact with animals at the San Diego County Fair, health officials confirmed.

The County of San Diego Health and Human Services confirmed a 2-year-old boy was hospitalized and died on June 24 from a complication of the disease.

Three other children ranging from ages 2 to 13 years old also became ill with E. coli. Those children were not hospitalized.

Officials said the children became ill after visiting the San Diego County Fair from June 8-15.

The source of the E.coli bacteria is under investigation, but all children had visited the animal areas, petting zoo, or had other animal contact at the San Diego County Fair.

Officials have closed public access to all animal areas, including the petting zoo.

County DEH also re-inspected food facilities that were visited by the children and found no link to the cases, officials said.

Health officials say that most people with a STEC infection start feeling sick 3 to 4 days after eating or drinking something that contains the bacteria. However, illnesses can start anywhere from 1 to 10 days after exposure. Symptoms vary from person-to-person and often include:

Severe abdominal cramps,

Watery or bloody diarrhea (3 or more loose stools in a 24 hour period), and

Vomiting.

Symptoms may occur with or without a fever. Most people get better within 5 to 7 days. Some infections are very mild, but others are severe or even life-threatening.

Officials urge the public to contact their healthcare provider if they have experienced any of these symptoms on or after June 8.

No other information was available.

