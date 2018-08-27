2 Workers Injured in I-15 DUI Crash

A man injured two after he veered into closed lanes on Interstate 15 Sunday night, according to CHP.

Ross Rodgers was driving on southbound I-15 just past Rainbow Valley Boulevard in North County when he drove over traffic cones and into a two-lane closure.

Two workers were striping lanes at the time, one was driving a pickup truck and one was walking alongside it.

Rodgers, 24, struck the pickup truck at around 10:50 p.m.

Debris from the collision hit the pedestrian worker, according to CHP.

Both workers were taken to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido with minor injuries.

Rodgers was arrested on suspicion of alcohol related DUI, said CHP.

He was then taken to the hospital for a broken foot.

After treatment, Rodgers was taken to the Vista Detention Facility for felony DUI.

Some lanes near the crash were blocked off until 5 a.m. Monday.

CHP will continue to investigate.