2 Teens Rob Verizon Store in Rancho San Diego: SDSO

Two masked men bagged cash and phones at a Rancho San Diego Verizon store Friday night but were met by deputies waiting outside the store when they tried to make their escape.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) said one of the men pointed a gun at four employees, demanded cash from the register and forced them into a back room where a safe was kept.

A witness called 911 and told deputies they saw the suspects heading into the store with masks on.

Deputies say the employees were instructed to fill bags the men had brought with cash and phones held in the safe. They were also told to give up the cash in their wallets.

A delay system built into the safe made it so the safe couldn’t be opened immediately, and could be the reason the suspects were still in the store when deputies arrived.

According to the SDSO, the suspects tried to make their escape out of the store’s back door, but deputies who had already set a perimeter were there. They ran back inside and tried to leave out of the front door, but deputies had positioned themselves there, too.

The suspects were taken into custody with no injury and the phones, cash and a firearm were recovered.

According to deputies, the suspects were 16 and 17-year-old. No employees were injured.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.