2 Teens Accused of Stealing Tip Jar From Carlsbad Cafe

Employees and customers held down two teenagers accused of stealing a tip jar from a Carlsbad café Thursday.

The teens tried to walk away with the tip jar at Vinaka Cafe on Carlsbad Village Drive just after 7 p.m.

Employees saw what happened and began to argue with one of the teenagers, Carlsbad police said.

During the argument, one teenager showed a firearm that was later determined to be an airsoft gun, police said.

A woman standing outside the café was struck in the face by the teenager with the airsoft gun, police said.

That’s when bystanders intervened.

Carlsbad Lt. Jeffrey Smith said officers arrived to find several bystanders holding down the

“combative male subjects.''

Giovanni Matteo Ojeda Filippone, 19, of San Diego was booked at the Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of robbery, assault, brandishing a weapon, conspiracy to commit a crime, and drug charges, Carlsbad police said.

A male juvenile was also arrested on suspicion of robbery and assault and taken to San Diego Juvenile Hall.