Two teenagers are facing a murder charge in juvenile court for the death of a Mission Hills High School student, who was struck by a black BMW while walking on a sidewalk last May.

High school senior Lauren Wolford was just weeks from graduation when she was struck by the car in the 500 block of E. Mission Road, less than a mile from her high school, on May 12, 2018.

On Monday, Wolford's family was at the boys' trial, which they described as a nightmare that has been ripping apart the hearts of their entire family.

Prosecutors argue the two teenage boys, who will not be identified because they are juveniles, are responsible for her death because they were street racing. At least one driving more than 80 miles per hour at the time of the crash.

The family listened as San Diego County Sheriff's Deputy David Rosenthal testified to the high speeds on security footage from that morning. The footage showed Wolford walking on a sidewalk at about 11 a.m., just moments before the crash.

The two teens each face a charge of second-degree murder, and charges of gross vehicular manslaughter, reckless driving causing great bodily injury and engaging in a speed contest resulting in great bodily injury. Both have pleaded not guilty to charges.

Their trial is expected to wrap up this week, at which time Judge William Woods will decide their fate. There is no jury because the case is in juvenile court.

