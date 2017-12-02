2 Suspects Arrested for Stealing ATF Agent's Car Identified

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) released the names of two men arrested for stealing an agent’s unmarked car near Black’s Beach in La Jolla October 26.

Rosendo Mendoza, 25, and Alan Nilles, 24, were taken into custody on Oct. 29, and are being held at the George F. Bailey Detention Facility.

Both were charged with multiple counts, including felony possession of a firearm and grand theft auto.

They are scheduled to be arraigned later this month.



