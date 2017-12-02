2 Suspects Arrested After Shooting at CHP Agents in Vista

Two suspects were arrested after firing at California Highway Patrol agents early Saturday morning.

Two officers noticed a white Kia Optima with no headlights on blocking the southbound lane of East Vista Way at Old Taylor St. around 1:17 a.m.

When the officers illuminated the car the driver suddenly drove away.

The officers pursued the suspects, and, after a few miles, the person in the passenger seat began shooting at the officers.

The officers slowed their car, but the suspect shot multiple rounds at them a second time.

The officers lost sight of the suspects, but after searching the area the car was found abandoned at Golf Club Drive east of Old River Rd.

With the assistance of San Diego Sheriff’s ground units and a helicopter, both suspects were taken into custody within an hour.

The officers were not injured in the incident, and their car was not damaged.

The incident remains under investigation.



