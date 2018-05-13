Two people had to be taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation early Sunday morning when part of their Bonita house went up in flames.

The fire started in a downstairs bedroom of a two-story house on the 500 block of Elkhorn Court. One of the people living there told NBC 7, the fire started from a cigarette.

That man said he was in the shower when the fire started, and within seconds the fire had grown so large, the flames reached the ceiling.

The Chula Vista Fire Department quickly responded and was able to knock the fire out before the house sustained any major damage.

Four people were at home at the time of the fire. Luckily no one was injured.



