2 Struck by Gunfire in Lemon Grove Car-to-Car Shooting

Two people were injured Monday when the occupants of another vehicle drove alongside them on state Route 94 in Lemon Grove and opened fire.

About five people inside a gray Toyota sedan pulled up next to a car traveling westbound on SR-94 near College Avenue at about 9:50 p.m.

At least one of the gray car's occupants flashed a firearm then proceeded to fire five or six shots at the other car, which had four people inside, California Highway Patrol officer Travis Garrow said.

Bullets struck two people and the gunmen took off, Garrow said.

The driver transported the two gunshot victims to a Paradise Valley hospital where they were being treated for non-life threatening injuries. Then, CHP was called.

CHP says they are still investigating the incident and no other details are available.

