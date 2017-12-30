2 Stabbed in East Village, Police Search for Suspect

Police are searching for a suspect after two people were stabbed in East Village Saturday afternoon, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD).

The stabbing happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Imperial Avenue.

A man and a woman, 29, got into an argument with the unidentified suspect who then stabbed them with a box cutter, officials said.

The victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries in their stomach and side.

The suspect left the scene on foot and has not been found. He is described as about 30 years old, 5-foot-8 and 180 pounds wearing a blue sweater, and he had a tattoo over one of his eyes.

SDPD’s Central Divisions is handling the investigation.

A 21-year-old Marine was fatally stabbed nearby on Island and 5th in the Gaslamp around 1:30 a.m. Friday. The suspect remains at large and there is no description.







