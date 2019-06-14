2 Shot in Linda Vista at Location of Previous Deadly Shooting

A teenager and a man were shot early Friday in Linda Vista outside a memorial for a teenager who was fatally shot just weeks prior.

The San Diego Police Department was called to the intersection of Kelly and Tait streets just after midnight for a report of a shooting but when they arrived there were no gunshot victims.

Witnesses told police that a vehicle drove at least one gunshot victim away, police said.

At a local hospital, police found a 15-year-old teen with two gunshot wounds to his buttocks and a 20-year-old man with gunshot wound to his leg. The injuries were not life threatening.

Teen Shot to Death in Linda Vista

NBC 7 Dave Summers's spoke to a mother who heard the fatal gunfire and now has to explain to her kids what happened on their block. (Published Thursday, May 23, 2019)

The victims refused to cooperate with the investigation so police have no leads on a possible suspect.

At the scene, police tape and bullet casings could be seen surrounding a memorial for 16-year-old Carlos Valdovinos, who was shot at the same intersection on May 23.

Valdovinos later died at a hospital, which he had been transported to by friends.

Andy Phonsongham, 20, was arrested the night of the shooting and booked into San Diego County Jail on a murder charge, SDPD said.

Investigators believe the the two got into some kind of confrontation prior to the gunfire, but police don't know what was said. The details were still being investigated.

It is not clear if the two shootings were connected. The San Diego Police gang unit is handling the investigation.