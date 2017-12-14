2 Santee Homes Evacuated as Trees Burn Nearby

Residents were evacuated from their Santee homes Thursday as a fire scorched trees separating their properties.

Tall landscaping trees separating two homes near the 1300 block of Hornbuckle Drive caught fire at about 1:20 p.m. Thursday, prompting San Diego Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) deputies to evacuate the homes as a precaution, SDSO said.

The tree fire did not spread to the homes, but the trees were blackened and smoke was rising as crews worked to put out the blaze, footage of the scene showed.

SDSO does not currently believe the fire is a threat to the neighborhood, that sits against a small hillside.

It was not clear what sparked the blaze Thursday, but San Diego was in the midst of a red flag fire warning due to low humidity and strong winds.

During periods when a red flag warning is in effect, any fires that ignite have the potential of spreading rapidly.

Last week during another red flag warning period, a blaze dubbed the Lilac Fire sparked near the Interstate 5/State Route 76 junction, spreading to approximately 500 acres in about 20 minutes.

The Lilac Fire burned 4,100 acres and was 96 percent contained Thursday.

