2 San Diego Teens Killed in Tijuana, Mexico: School

Two San Diego teenagers and another man were killed at point-blank range in Tijuana, Mexico over the weekend, their school's superintendent confirmed to NBC 7.

17-year-old Christopher Alexis Gomez, a high school senior at O'Farrell Charter School in Encanto and Juan Suarez Ojeda, a graduate from Ingenuity Charter School in Skyline, were shot in the head Sunday near a housing complex in Tijuana. The third man has not been identified.

Superintendent Dr. Johnathan Dean confirmed the deaths and said the schools created a GoFundMe page to assist their families with funeral arrangements.

Tijuana police confirmed three men were found dead with apparent gunshot wounds at 5:50 a.m. on Sunday but did not provide any details about their investigation or if any suspects were identified.

Both Ojeda and Gomez had attended the charter schools since they were in middle school. Dean said this week has been a trying time for their schools.

Gomez was on his school's football team and had relatives that attend the school with him, Dean said.

Dean said Ojeda was visiting one of his parents, who lives in Tijuana, when the shooting occurred, according to Dean.

No other information was available.

