2 Riding Same Bike Hit by Car in Midway District

Two people riding on one bicycle were hit by a car in the Midway District Friday evening, leaving one of the riders with serious injuries.

The San Diego police Department said the riders were pedaling against traffic on the 3550 block of Rosecrans Street at around 8:45 p.m. when they were hit by a silver car.

SDPD and the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department responded.

The 32-year-old man operating the bicycle suffered an open fracture to his leg, his passenger suffered bumps and bruises. Both are being transported to a local hospital, according to SDPD.

Rosecrans Street in the area of the accident is expected to be closed for at least an hour.

No drugs or alcohol involved.

No other information was available.

