2 Rescued From Canyon Along US-Mexico Border

A huge rescue effort was made to pull two people out of a ravine next to the border. NBC 7's Nicole Gomez reports.

San Diego firefighters had a difficult time rescuing two people who became trapped in a canyon next to the U.S.-Mexico border late Tuesday.

Crews were called to a canyon in the Tijuana River Valley near Hollister Street and Monument Road where two people were in need of rescue, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Battalion Chief Rick Ballard said.

The Chula Vista Fire Department, San Diego police and U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents all responded just before 11 p.m. Crews used a helicopter to locate the two people because visibility was poor from the ground.

One person was unconscious and both were trapped in a steep ravine.

The person who was alert was able to work his way to safety with help from rescue crews. Crews set up a rope rescue system to pull the other person out.

It was unclear if either was injured.

The canyon sits between the United States and Mexico, along the border between the two countries. Border patrol has not said if they suspect the two were attempting to cross illegally into the U.S.

No other information was available.

