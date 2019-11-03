2 People Rescued After Car Overturns on HWY 79

Two people had to be rescued after a vehicle overturned on Highway 79 near Descanso.

Cal Fire responded to the incident on HWY 79 near Oakzanita campground around 9:18 a.m.

About an hour later, Cal Fire informed that both victims had been extracted and transported to a local hospital.

The extent of their injuries is unknown.

HWY 79 was blocked for a couple hours until officials cleared the scene.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.