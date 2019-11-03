2 People Rescued After Car Overturns on HWY 79 - NBC 7 San Diego
    2 People Rescued After Car Overturns on HWY 79

    By NBC 7 Staff

    Published 2 hours ago

      Cal Fire Twitter Page

      Two people had to be rescued after a vehicle overturned on Highway 79 near Descanso.

      Cal Fire responded to the incident on HWY 79 near Oakzanita campground around 9:18 a.m.

      About an hour later, Cal Fire informed that both victims had been extracted and transported to a local hospital.

      The extent of their injuries is unknown.

      HWY 79 was blocked for a couple hours until officials cleared the scene.

      No other information was available.

