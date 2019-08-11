Woman Catches on Fire, Husband Rushes to Help Her

Two people were badly injured in a house fire started in the kitchen. NBC 7's Lauren Coronado has more. (Published 48 minutes ago)

A woman managed to catch on fire in her kitchen. Her husband rushed to help her getting burned in the process, San Diego Fire-Rescue confirmed.

The fire was reported around 3 p.m. on the 7000 block of Careybrook Lane. When officials arrived, they found the fire was put out but found two burn victims in the area of the kitchen, said SDFD Battalion Chief Brian Raines.

The woman was in the kitchen when she managed to catch on fire, the husband then rushed in trying put her out with whatever he could find, officials said.

“Eventually there was water used from a bathroom but due to whatever was used, part of the flash, part of the fire, his clothing caught on fire,” said Lt. Mike Ramsay from the San Diego Police Department.

A third person, a teen, who lives at the house tried to put out both of the victims on fire.

No one else in the home was injured.

The Metro Arson Strike Team (MAST) was called on scene to investigate the cause of the fire.

The couple was rushed to UC San Diego Medical Center's Burn Center. There is no information on the extent of their injuries.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.