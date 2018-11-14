2 Pedestrians Struck by Cars at Same Point on Poway Roadway

Two pedestrians were struck by cars in separate crashes at the same point on a Poway roadway Tuesday, leaving one dead and another injured.

The crashes both happened at about 8 p.m., within minutes of each other, on a curve of Twin Peaks Road near Midland Road, San Diego County Sheriff's Department Lt. Chris Collier said.

First, a woman struck a pedestrian who was crossing the road. The woman's husband then arrived at the scene and, while crossing the same road, was struck by another oncoming vehicle, Collier said.

The man was rushed to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The first pedestrian was transported to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The person's current condition was not known.

Both drivers stayed at the scene and alcohol does not appear to be a factor in either crash, Collier said. There were no arrests made.

The cause of both crashes has not yet been determined.

