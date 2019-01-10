Two Paradise Hills schools were briefly placed on lockdown Thursday as San Diego police searched for two suspects believed to be involved in a burglary attempt.

Both Perry Elementary School and the San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts were placed on lockdown at about 10:45 a.m. as police searched for two men suspected of burglarizing a home on Rising Glen Way, just streets away from both schools.

The suspects took off when they were discovered, One fled into a canyon and another got away in a vehicle, San Diego Police Department Sgt. Michael Stirk said.

A police helicopter was launched to search for the two men.

The San Diego Unified School district confirmed the lockdown was called as a precaution when the suspect search announcement was made over the helicopter's loudspeaker.

The lockdown was lifted at about 11:30 a.m.

No other information was available.

