2 Paradise Hills Schools Briefly Locked Down During SDPD Suspect Search - NBC 7 San Diego
By Christina Bravo

Published 2 hours ago

    San Diego police lights

    Two Paradise Hills schools were briefly placed on lockdown Thursday as San Diego police searched for two suspects believed to be involved in a burglary attempt. 

    Both Perry Elementary School and the San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts were placed on lockdown at about 10:45 a.m. as police searched for two men suspected of burglarizing a home on Rising Glen Way, just streets away from both schools.

    The suspects took off when they were discovered, One fled into a canyon and another got away in a vehicle, San Diego Police Department Sgt. Michael Stirk said.

    A police helicopter was launched to search for the two men.

    The San Diego Unified School district confirmed the lockdown was called as a precaution when the suspect search announcement was made over the helicopter's loudspeaker. 

    The lockdown was lifted at about 11:30 a.m.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

