Two California Highway Patrol officers were hurt after a high-speed pursuit from Orange County ended in Solana Beach early Thursday, authorities said.

The high-speed pursuit down southbound Interstate 5 ended near Loma Santa Fe Drive east of the freeway at about 5 a.m. when California Highway Patrol officers conducted a pit maneuver on the evading vehicle.

At that time, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said they were requested for backup and had a report of two officers down.

Both CHP officers were transported to the hospital with moderate injuries, officer Mark Latulippe said. One had a broken ankle.

About an hour later, a suspect was taken into custody in a gated Rancho Santa Fe nieghborhood after a massive manhunt involving several law enforcement agencies.

SDSO said their agency would handle an investigation into an officer-involved shooting though details surrounding shots fired were not provided.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department said the chase started after an armed robbery at a gas station on Alicia Parkway.

Deputies spotted the suspected vehicle involved and attempted to pull the car over, but the driver took off, prompting the chase on southbound I-5, OCSD said.

NBC 7 captured footage of one suspect being fitted with a neck brace and placed on a stretcher and into an ambulance. The severity of his injuries were not known.

The whereabouts of the second robbery suspect were not known.

No other information was available.

