2 Oceanside Gang Members Plead Guilty to Racketeering

Two gang members from the North County pleaded guilty Friday to racketeering involving sex trafficking, drug smuggling, drug dealing and other violent crimes.

In pleading guilty, Corey DeShawn Austin, 38, and Travion McHenry, 26, both of Oceanside, also admitted to being members of the Westside Crips, a gang that primarily operated in Oceanside.

Austin, the lead defendant, also admitted to prostituting out women between 2013 and 205, including while he was in state custody for another offense. He also admitted to possessing and selling drugs in 2013 along with McHenry.

McHenry, for his part, admitted to a 2012 home-invasion robbery with two other people where the victims were robbed at gunpoint.

Both men admitted to posting photos of themselves displaying gang signs and colors on social media between 2012 and 2014.

“Gang members, their associates and those who assist them will not be permitted to exploit members of our community for their own personal gain and notoriety by promoting sex trafficking, narcotics trafficking, and violent crime,” U.S. Attorney Adam L. Braverman said.

Austin is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 14 and McHenry is scheduled for Oct. 19. Both face a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison, $250,000 fine and three years of probation.