A Spring Valley liquor store was robbed by two men who were possibly armed with a shotgun Friday night, the San Diego Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) said.

Deputies were searching for two men who took cash from Espana Liquor at the corner of Jamacha Boulevard and La Presa Avenue at about 8:30 p.m. Friday, according to SDSO. The two men sped off towards La Presa Avenue.

Less than 15 minutes prior and four miles away, a liquor store on Robinwood Road in Bonita was also robbed. SDSO would not confirm if they believe the two incidents are connected.

According to witnesses at the Espana Liquor, the suspects struck the store’s clerk over the head with a shotgun.

The clerk was transported to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

No other information was available.

