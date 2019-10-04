2 Men Stabbed in North Park, Suspect Sought

San Diego police were searching for a suspect who stabbed two men in North Park on Friday.

One man was stabbed in the leg and another was stabbed in the arm near the intersection of 30th Street and Howard Avenue at about 8:15 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

The suspect took off on foot and has not been located.

The injuries were not considered life-threatening.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.