2 Medevac from Boat in Distress Off Oceanside Coast

Two people needed to be rescued from a boat by the U.S. Coast Guard off the coast of Oceanside on Thursday because of rough seas from the latest storm, the agency said.

The Coast Guard received a distress call from the crew of the 35-foot sailing boat, Julia B Lewis, which was about 30 miles off Oceanside's coast, around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

"There was nothing mechanically wrong with the vessel," Coast Guard fireman Taylor Bacon said. "A mix of rough seas and wind made it very for the vessel to navigate."

There were three people on board and two — an 80-year-old man and a 25-year-old man — were experiencing seasickness, the Coast Guard said.

The elderly man had also sustained a head injury but was stable, according to the agency.

Coast Guard Cutter Halibut arrived on scene around 8:15 p.m. and attempted to rescue the stranded mariners off the disabled boat but was unsuccessful because of the rough seas and weather, the agency said.

The Halibut's remained on the scene overnight to attempt to tow the boat to shore once the weather permitted.

The 80-year-old man's condition worsened overnight and the 25-year-old man was exhibiting symptoms of dehydration so the Coast Guard dispatched a helicopter around 8:15 a.m. to get the men to shore.

The men were medevac to Coast Guard headquarters in downtown San Diego and transported to Balboa Naval Medical Center. They were reported to be stable.

The third person, a 54-year-old man, remained on the boat, which is scheduled to be towed to Avalon Harbor in Catalina Island.