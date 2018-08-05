Horse Dies at Del Mar, 2 Jockeys Hospitalized

DEL MAR, CA - OCTOBER 27: American Pastime with Corey Nakatani up works in company for the Breeders' Cup Sprint at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club on October 27, 2017 in Del Mar, California. (Photo by Alex Evers/Eclipse Sportswire/Breeders Cup via Getty Images)

Jockeys Corey Nakatani and Geovani Franco were thrown to the grass during Saturday’s final race at Del Mar when Nakatani’s horse went down, causing Franco’s horse to fall on top, the San Diego Thoroughbred Club said.

The jockeys were rushed to Scripps Memorial Hospital where they are being held for observation, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Nakatani’s horse, Irish Spring, later died of his injuries.

Another horse died when it went into cardiac arrest while training at the track two weeks ago. Famed jockey Victor Espinoza was seriously injured when the horse fell.