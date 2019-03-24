2 Injured in Experimental Balloon Crash in North County

Two people were injured Sunday when an experimental balloon crash landed near Chihuahua Valley in rural North County, Cal Fire San Diego said.

The crash happened around 12:15 p.m. in a remote area of Chihuahua Valley, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Crews initially told sheriff’s dispatchers it was a soft landing but called back around 3:30 p.m. to report there were people injured with what appears to be spinal injuries, deputies said.

It took firefighters about an hour to reach the victims and both patients were transported to an area hospital by air ambulance around 5:50 p.m., Cal Fire said.

It was unclear what caused the balloon to crash.

The severity of the injuries was unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.

