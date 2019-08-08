2 Sailors Escape Boat Fire Off Dana Point in Mission Bay - NBC 7 San Diego
2 Sailors Escape Boat Fire Off Dana Point in Mission Bay

By Rafael Avitabile

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 9 minutes ago

    Two people suffered burn injuries when their boat went up in flames off Dana Landing in Mission Bay Thursday afternoon.

    The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said two men were treated on land after they jumped off the boat and swam to shore.

    According to the SDFD, a small explosion caused the fire just after 3 p.m. It is not clear what caused the explosion.

    A fire captain said the sailors, a 44 and 27-year-old, suffered burn injuries to their arms and legs.

    No other information was available.

