2 Sailors Escape Boat Fire Off Dana Point in Mission Bay

Two people suffered burn injuries when their boat went up in flames off Dana Landing in Mission Bay Thursday afternoon.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said two men were treated on land after they jumped off the boat and swam to shore.

According to the SDFD, a small explosion caused the fire just after 3 p.m. It is not clear what caused the explosion.

A fire captain said the sailors, a 44 and 27-year-old, suffered burn injuries to their arms and legs.

