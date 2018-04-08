The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. NBC 7's Ramon Galindo reports on how the investigation is going.

A man has died of his injuries and police are searching for a suspect following a shooting on Highland Avenue and Eta Street in National City outside of a 7-Eleven early Sunday morning, San Diego police confirm.

Authorities believe the victim was either riding or walking his bike on the street when he was shot. He was rushed to UCSD Medical Center in serious condition where he later died.

As the search gets underway, there is no suspect and no suspect description.

On March 27, another man was found dead from a gunshot wound in front of the same 7-Eleven. No arrests have been made in that shooting either, and it’s unclear if the two are related.



