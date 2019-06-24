2 Families Displaced After Driver Crashes Into Lakeside Apartment Complex

NBC 7's Jackie Crea reports with the latest information from the scene? (Published 6 minutes ago)

A driver is accused of taking off after slamming into a Lakeside apartment building, leaving two families displaced from their homes.

The crash happened just after 7:30 p.m. at 12703 Mapleview Street. The driver allegedly slammed into the side of the complex and then drove away.

The Lakeside Fire Department said a San Diego Gas and Electric crew and a team of building inspectors were called to the scene to assess the damage.

An NBC 7 camera crew saw a man being arrested by the California Highway Patrol nearby, but investigators have not confirmed if the suspect is connected with the crash.

"I was laying in bed, watching TV relaxing after work and all of a sudden I heard this boom,” neighbor Pamela Fruscione said.

Fruscione said she walked outside her apartment building and found pieces of it on the ground along with pieces of the car that slammed into it.

"That's what the bystanders on scene told us. They hit the building and then fled the scene,” she said.

No injuries were reported.

"There’s always someone sitting right here talking." "But this is a busy street right here and a lot of people do over the speed limit."

Two families living in damaged units were told to pack up what they could and find another place to stay. They are receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

No other information was available.

