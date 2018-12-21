2 Dead in Head-on Crash Near Dulzura

A gruesome head-on crash on State Route 94 east of Dulzura left two people dead Thursday night.

The crash happened just before 11 p.m. near Barrett Junction, according to California Highway Patrol. It was not immediately clear what caused the cars to collide.

Images of the scene showed fire marks on both cars, which were crushed from the impact of the crash. Crews with Cal Fire did respond to assist CHP, according to the agency.

No other information was available.

