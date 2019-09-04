Authorities have identified two people who were killed when a car sped off Interstate 15 in Escondido and broadsided a second car on Monday.

Lauro Ordonez, 81 of Lemon Grove, was the driver of a black Jaguar XK6 that sped through a red light while exiting the southbound HOV off-ramp at Del Lago Boulevard at about 3:30 p.m., according to the Escondido Police Department.

The Jaguar crashed into a white Toyota Avalon, carrying a driver and passenger Rita Pulido Quintero, 80 of Escondido.

Quintero was declared dead at the scene. Ordonez was taken to Palomar Medical Center where he died less than a day later, according to the Medical Examiner's office.

Fatal Crash On I-15 Exit

Just south of Escondido a driver failed to stop at a red light and crashed into a car. (Published Monday, Sept. 2, 2019)

The driver of the Avalon, a 42-year-old man, and the passenger of the Jaguar, a 51-year-old woman, were also injured and taken to Palomar Medical Center for treatment of their injuries.

The Escondido Police Department say the Jaguar was going at or near freeway speeds when the crash occurred. Neither Quintero or Ordonez were wearing a seatbelt at the time.

Quintero's brother-in-law, Jose Quintero, told NBC 7 she was on her way to pick up her husband of 45 years from a bus station.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash, EPD said. An investigation is still ongoing into the cause.