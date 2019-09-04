Authorities have identified two people who were killed when a car sped off Interstate 15 in Escondido and broadsided a second car on Monday.
Lauro Ordonez, 81 of Lemon Grove, was the driver of a black Jaguar XK6 that sped through a red light while exiting the southbound HOV off-ramp at Del Lago Boulevard at about 3:30 p.m., according to the Escondido Police Department.
The Jaguar crashed into a white Toyota Avalon, carrying a driver and passenger Rita Pulido Quintero, 80 of Escondido.
Quintero was declared dead at the scene. Ordonez was taken to Palomar Medical Center where he died less than a day later, according to the Medical Examiner's office.
The driver of the Avalon, a 42-year-old man, and the passenger of the Jaguar, a 51-year-old woman, were also injured and taken to Palomar Medical Center for treatment of their injuries.
Quintero's brother-in-law, Jose Quintero, told NBC 7 she was on her way to pick up her husband of 45 years from a bus station.
It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash, EPD said. An investigation is still ongoing into the cause.