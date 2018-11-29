2 Dead in Boulevard Crash, Westbound I-8 Closed at Crestwood Road

Westbound Interstate 8 lanes are blocked near Crestwood Road in Boulevard due to a multi-car crash that killed at least two people.

Cal Fire said at least 10 people were injured at two were killed in the crash near the Golden Acorn Casino. The crash happened at around 4:30 p.m.

CHP Issued a Sig Alert for westbound I-8 ion the area of the crash. Border Patrol agents were also on scene.

No other information was available.

Check out NBC 7's live traffic map for real-time traffic updates.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.