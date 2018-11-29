2 Dead in Boulevard Crash, Westbound I-8 Closed at Crestwood Road - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

2 Dead in Boulevard Crash, Westbound I-8 Closed at Crestwood Road

By Rafael Avitabile

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Chargers Make Unexpected Kicking Change
    NBC 7

    Westbound Interstate 8 lanes are blocked near Crestwood Road in Boulevard due to a multi-car crash that killed at least two people.

    Cal Fire said at least 10 people were injured at two were killed in the crash near the Golden Acorn Casino. The crash happened at around 4:30 p.m.

    CHP Issued a Sig Alert for westbound I-8 ion the area of the crash. Border Patrol agents were also on scene.

    No other information was available.

    Check out NBC 7's live traffic map for real-time traffic updates.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices