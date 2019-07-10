2 Dead, 2 Hurt in 50-Foot Jump From Freeway Overpass After Crash in Carmel Valley - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

2 Dead, 2 Hurt in 50-Foot Jump From Freeway Overpass After Crash in Carmel Valley

In the darkness of the night, the men may not have been aware of the 50 to 75-foot drop on the other side of the freeway overpass, a CHP officer said

By Christina Bravo

Published 24 minutes ago | Updated 11 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    2 Dead, 2 Hurt in 50-Foot Jump From Freeway Overpass After Crash in Carmel Valley

    Two people were killed and two people were critically injured in a jump off a freeway overpass after a crash in Carmel Valley. 

    A Nissan Altima was heading eastbound on SR-56 near Carmel Valley Road when the vehicle spun out an crashed into a bridge's railing at about 11:30 p.m., the California Highway Patrol said. 

    The six people inside the car got out of the car, possibly to avoid getting hit by an oncoming vehicle, which was stalled in traffic lanes, CHP Sgt. Brent Lowry said. 

    Four of the men ran across the freeway and jumped over the bridge's edge, dropping between 50 to 75 feet into an embankment below. 

    "When the occupants got out, probably unfamiliar with the area, and unfortunately jumped over the wall, that there was a fall down below," Lowry said. 

    The fall left two men dead and two others injured. Medics transported the injured to a local hospital for treatment.

    CHP believes the car's two other occupants may have walked away from the scene and officers were conducting searches for the individuals. 

    It was unclear what caused the vehicle to lose control in the first place. An open bottle of beer was seen inside the crashed car but CHP has not determined if alcohol was believed to be a factor in the crash. An investigation was ongoing. 

    Lanes were temporarily closed overnight but were reopened by Wednesday morning. 

    It is not the first time this year someone fell to their death in a jump from a freeway overpass that was higher than anticipated.

    In February, Robert "Bob" Verlin Bruno, Jr., who was outside of his car as he aided a stranded passenger, tried to avoid an oncoming collision by jumping over the 450-foot Pine Valley Creek Bridge, one of San Diego's highest.

    The crash happened in near-darkness, at about 5 a.m. on a foggy and icy day in East County. 

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices