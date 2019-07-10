Two people were killed and two people were critically injured in a jump off a freeway overpass after a crash in Carmel Valley.

A Nissan Altima was heading eastbound on SR-56 near Carmel Valley Road when the vehicle spun out an crashed into a bridge's railing at about 11:30 p.m., the California Highway Patrol said.

The six people inside the car got out of the car, possibly to avoid getting hit by an oncoming vehicle, which was stalled in traffic lanes, CHP Sgt. Brent Lowry said.

Four of the men ran across the freeway and jumped over the bridge's edge, dropping between 50 to 75 feet into an embankment below.

"When the occupants got out, probably unfamiliar with the area, and unfortunately jumped over the wall, that there was a fall down below," Lowry said.

The fall left two men dead and two others injured. Medics transported the injured to a local hospital for treatment.

CHP believes the car's two other occupants may have walked away from the scene and officers were conducting searches for the individuals.

It was unclear what caused the vehicle to lose control in the first place. An open bottle of beer was seen inside the crashed car but CHP has not determined if alcohol was believed to be a factor in the crash. An investigation was ongoing.

Lanes were temporarily closed overnight but were reopened by Wednesday morning.

It is not the first time this year someone fell to their death in a jump from a freeway overpass that was higher than anticipated.

In February, Robert "Bob" Verlin Bruno, Jr., who was outside of his car as he aided a stranded passenger, tried to avoid an oncoming collision by jumping over the 450-foot Pine Valley Creek Bridge, one of San Diego's highest.

The crash happened in near-darkness, at about 5 a.m. on a foggy and icy day in East County.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.