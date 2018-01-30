2-Car Collision in Mira Mesa Causes Major Injuries

Two people were taken to the hospital with major injuries following a crash in Mira Mesa.

Two trauma patients were taken from the scene of the collision on Black Mountain Road near Carroll Canyon Road to Scripps Memorial Hospital, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD).

An unlicensed 20-year-old male was driving a Ford Explorer northbound on Black Mountain Road at around 3:45 p.m. when he jumped the median and struck a Honda Odyssey head-on.

The drivers of the two cars were both solo occupants of their vehicles.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.