2-Car Accident Sends Both Vehicles Into Separate Buildings

A two-car collision in City Heights sent both cars plowing into separate buildings Wednesday night.

A Cadillac sedan traveling west on University Avenue sideswiped an eastbound Toyota SUV near the intersection of 39th Street just after 8 p.m. causing the SUV to slam into a classroom of the Health Sciences High and Middle College on the north side of University Avenue.

The Cadillac continued westbound on University for nearly 4 blocks until it hit a Taco Shop and utility pole on the south side of the street. That driver was transported to the hospital.

The driver of the SUV, Mariano Gaspar, told NBC 7 that he had just dropped his pregnant wife and two kids off at home and was on his way to the grocery store.

Gaspar said he lost control of his car following the impact of the crash but, with luckily, was able to steer it clear of any traffic or pedestrians.

An administrator from the school told NBC 7 that classes will resume Thursday unless authorities deem the building unsafe.

No other information was available.