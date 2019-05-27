2 Break-Ins Reported at San Diego Best Buy Stores

Police were investigating two break-ins at electronic stores in separate neighborhoods of San Diego early Monday morning.

Both break-ins occurred at Best Buy stores at about 3:30 a.m. Monday, the San Diego Police Department said; one happened at the Best Buy on Mission Center Road in Mission Valley and the other was reported at the Best Buy on Villa La Jolla Drive in La Jolla.

The San Diego Police Department was still investigating if any items were taken from the store. There was no suspect description available.

The two stores are about 10 miles apart. SDPD were working to determine if the incidents were related.

No other information was available.

