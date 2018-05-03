2 Arrests in Auto Theft Crime Spree: DA

San Diego County District Attorney released images of suspected stolen property found as part of the investigation into an auto theft crime spree with more than 50 victims. These are just a few of the images released. Investigators recovered 144 items from cell phones and identification cards to purses and a laptop. More than 40 vehicles were burglarized during the crime spree across the county in the last two weeks of March, officials said. The3 communities affected include Spring Valley, Tierrasanta, downtown, San Diego State University area, National City, Imperial Beach Mission Valley, and Chula Vista. If you believe you are a victim or recognize your property, call San Diego County RATT at (858) 627-4000.