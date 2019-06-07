Authorities continue to investigate a deadly stabbing in Lincoln Park. NBC 7’s Joe Little has more. (Published Tuesday, April 9, 2019)

Two men have been arrested and there may be more in connection with a deadly stabbing during a brawl at a park in the Lincoln Park neighborhood of San Diego, police said Friday.

Marcus Spearman, 20, and David Valenzuela, 29, are suspected of being involved in a stabbing that resulted in 20-year-old Orlando Montoya death, the San Diego Police Department said.

SDPD said on April 8 between eight and 20 people went to John F. Kennedy Neighborhood Park to continue a fight that started at a nearby taco shop on 47th Street just before 7 p.m.

Officers started receiving several 911 calls about the disturbance, but before they could arrive to the park, the fight had dispersed.

Then, two teenagers showed up at Paradise Valley Hospital in National City with stab wounds. SDPD confirmed the stab wounds were suffered during the brawl at the park.

Montoya died at the hospital, police said. An unidentified 19-year-old was injured but survived his injuries. The death prompted a homicide investigation centered on the park.

Spearman and Valenzuela were later arrested and booked into San Diego County Jail. SDPD said there may be additional arrests in connection with their investigation.

Anyone with information was asked to call SDPD's Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.