According to police, officers attempted to stop a vehicle that matched a description of a car involved in a burglary in Otay Ranch Tuesday night. But the driver took off, leading to a pursuit. NBC 7’s Ashley Matthews reports.

Authorities arrested two suspects in connection with a short, high-speed pursuit that followed a house robbery in mid-November, Chula Vista police confirmed Monday.



Jordan McLeroy, 18, faces charges of burglary, larceny and resisting arrest, said Chula Vista police. A 17-year-old suspect was also arrested on charges of robbery, larceny and resisting arrest.

Detectives are still working to identify and arrest two additional suspects, according to the CVPD.



On Nov. 14, a home was robbed on Cascade Place near E Palomar Street, said Chula Vista police.

Homeowner Eric Deas told NBC 7 the burglars poisoned his fish by pouring tequila into their tanks. Within a few hours, all the fish were dead. His 12-year-old daughter cried and felt unsafe after the incident, he said.

During the heist, the suspects stole several items at the house, including some personal mementos. Deas said they took off with precious, handwritten letters from his late mother.

After the burglary, Deas realized he captured the suspects' vehicle on his surveillance cameras and submitted the photos to police.

Around 8:40 p.m. on Nov. 15, officers recognized the suspects' vehicle in the Otay Ranch Mall. Once they tried to pull the car over, the driver sped off and a high-speed pursuit began.

The driver abandoned the car on Waterville Lake Road near Laguna Seca Loop. Then, he ran away with three other suspects who were also inside the car, police said.

Inside the deserted vehicle, police found passports, military ID's, a shotgun, a remote control helicopter and even a live bunny.

Deas said the remote control helicopter and stolen documents belonged to him and were returned. His mother's letters were also found in the car and recovered, he said.

It was not yet clear who owned the bunny. No other information is currently available on the two suspects still at large.