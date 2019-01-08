Suspects Take Off in Taxi Cab From Midway Robbery: SDPD

Two people in a taxi cab were arrested after a gun was fired into a Midway District convenience store during a robbery on Tuesday morning, police said.

Officers spotted the taxi cab fleeing on Rosecrans Street from a 7-Eleven where, while attempting to rob the store, at least one of the suspects fired a shot from a handgun, the San Diego Police Department said.

The taxi cab did not stop and continued on city streets until it reached the intersection of N. Harbor Drive and Nimitz Boulevard, where the cab pulled over.

The two people inside the cab were into custody, SDPD said.

No injuries were reported at the 7-Eleven. Robbery detectives were responding to the convenience store to investigate the incident.

No other information was available. please refresh this page for updates to this developing story.