The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department rescued two adults and two children who were involved in a crash on the State Route 94.

A call was received at 2:11 p.m. Friday, on SR-94 eastbound off-ramp by Interstate 15.

Officials arrived at the scene involving three cars. Two of the cars ended up in a ravine, leaving one mangled, SDFD confirmed.

The victims were transported to a local hospital.

No further details are known at this time.