1st COVID-19 Death Reported Within San Diego VA’s Healthcare System

The Veterans Affairs San Diego Healthcare System reported Tuesday its first known death among veterans in their system from complications with COVID-19.

There have been 54 known cases of the novel coronavirus in the San Diego VA system; 46 cases have been among veterans and one case resulted in death. The remaining 7 cases were among VA employees.

In San Diego County, there were 4,020 positive cases and 144 reported deaths as of Monday. Cases among veterans were just over 1% of the county's total.

A few dozen veterans have tested positive for the coronavirus in the VA San Diego Healthcare System since reporting its first cases a little more than a month ago, reports NBC 7's Bridget Naso. The good news: So far, not one veteran has died from COVID-19 in the San Diego system .

NBC 7 learned of the death through the VA's coronavirus tracker website, which was updated for the third time on Tuesday. The website tracks COVID-19 cases around the country.

The VA did not disclose any information about the first death in San Diego County.

NBC 7 first began reporting on Coronavirus cases in the San Diego VA in March when the first three cases were reported.

By mid-March the VA San Diego put safety measures in place, screening veterans to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Veterans are also being encouraged to use digital tools like VA Video Connect to access healthcare and get access to records and Tele-Medicine to communicate to their doctors.

More than 9 million veterans are served by the VA across the country, 86,000 veterans use VA medical centers in San Diego and Imperial counties.