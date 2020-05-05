VA System

1st COVID-19 Death Reported Within San Diego VA’s Healthcare System

By Bridget Naso

The Veterans Affairs San Diego Healthcare System reported Tuesday its first known death among veterans in their system from complications with COVID-19.

There have been 54 known cases of the novel coronavirus in the San Diego VA system; 46 cases have been among veterans and one case resulted in death. The remaining 7 cases were among VA employees.

In San Diego County, there were 4,020 positive cases and 144 reported deaths as of Monday. Cases among veterans were just over 1% of the county's total.

A few dozen veterans have tested positive for the coronavirus in the VA San Diego Healthcare System since reporting its first cases a little more than a month ago, reports NBC 7's Bridget Naso. The good news: So far, not one veteran has died from COVID-19 in the San Diego system .

NBC 7 learned of the death through the VA's coronavirus tracker website, which was updated for the third time on Tuesday. The website tracks COVID-19 cases around the country.

The VA did not disclose any information about the first death in San Diego County.

NBC 7 first began reporting on Coronavirus cases in the San Diego VA in March when the first three cases were reported.

By mid-March the VA San Diego put safety measures in place, screening veterans to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Veterans are also being encouraged to use digital tools like VA Video Connect to access healthcare and get access to records and Tele-Medicine to communicate to their doctors.

More than 9 million veterans are served by the VA across the country, 86,000 veterans use VA medical centers in San Diego and Imperial counties.

