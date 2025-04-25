$1K reward offered for suspect involved in Midway District robbery: Crime Stoppers

Authorities were asking for the public's help Thursday in identifying and locating a suspect in his 30s in connection with an alleged commercial armed robbery that occurred in the Midway District area of San Diego two months ago.

On Feb. 17 at 12:15 p.m., an unknown suspect walked into the Adult Superstore at 3610 Barnett Ave. in San Diego, approached the clerk, raised his shirt simulating that he had a gun in his waistband and demanded cash, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police officials said the clerk complied and the suspect left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect was last seen driving away from the area eastbound on Barnett Avenue in a dark colored sedan, police said.

He was described as a white man with a thin build, over 6 feet tall wearing a straw hat, blue Hawaiian style print shirt with white flowers, dark jeans, black shoes with white soles and a white T-shirt wrapped around his face, according to the department.

Authorities urged anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspect to call the Robbery Unit at 619-515-2772 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest.