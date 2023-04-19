San Diego

$1K Reward Offered for Information Leading to Arrest of Person Who Left Dog to Die in Escondido

The dog was severely malnourished, missing hair and had thick, crusty skin, according to the San Diego Humane Society

A dog with severe injuries who was found near Mayflower Dog Park on March 28, 2023.
Authorities are seeking public help today in a felony animal cruelty investigation after a dog was abandoned and ultimately euthanized in Escondido.

A small 7-year-old Yorkie-mix was found abandoned in a crate near Mayflower Dog Park on the morning of March 28, according to the San Diego Humane Society.

When rescuers arrived, the small dog was malnourished, missing hair and had thick, crusty skin, according to the SDHS.

The Yorkie-mix was rushed to the SDHS' Escondido Campus, where the organization's veterinary team performed medical care and watched over the little dog for a week, according to the SDHS.

The dog, who the team decided to call, Champ was put down to relieve his pain and suffering, according to authorities.

''We're less than half a mile from the park where this dog, who was already suffering, was placed to endure an extremely cold night without shelter,'' Lt. Regina Price with SDHS' Humane Law Enforcement said. ''If anyone knows anything at all, or think they recognize this dog, please reach out to us. We want to find who's responsible for this.''

Anyone with information on this act of animal cruelty is urged to call Crime Stoppers, who is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest, at 888-580-8477.

