$1K reward offered for help finding fugitive in San Diego County

San Diego County Crime Stoppers, working with investigators from the San Diego Fugitive Task Force, is asking for help Tuesday from the public in tracking down a kidnapping and auto theft suspect.

David Edward Wallace, 30, is wanted on a felony warrant, according to Mark Herring of Crime Stoppers.

Wallace is known to frequent the Bonita, Spring Valley, and the Imperial Beach area.

Wallace is 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on the location of Wallace was asked to call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest of Wallace.