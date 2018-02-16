$1K Reward For Info on Suspect in String of Counterfeit Crimes - NBC 7 San Diego
WATCH LIVE: 
Olympic Figure Skating, Skiing
OLY-SD

$1K Reward For Info on Suspect in String of Counterfeit Crimes

By Andrew Johnson

Published at 9:05 PM PST on Feb 16, 2018 | Updated at 9:19 PM PST on Feb 16, 2018

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Norway    		68519
    2
    Germany    		92415
    3
    Netherlands    		65213
    Complete Olympics Coverage >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Three Reasons La Jolla UTC Has the Best Dining Options for Employees
    flickr/401(K) 2013
    money generic cash

    Law enforcement is looking for a suspect in relation to a string of counterfeit crimes in San Diego County.

    Police say Mario Kevin Chavez, 27, is wanted for using counterfeit money to purchase cell phones from sellers on sites like Offer Up, Let Go, and Craigslist. 

    Chavez has been known to use force or flee if confronted by a seller, but police say most of his victims didn't realize the money was fake until after the transaction.

    Working with the San Diego Regional Fraud Task Force, San Diego Crime Stoppers is seeking the help of the public in locating Chavez’s whereabouts.

    He is described as a male, 27-years-old, 6 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 295 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes.

    Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that can aid in an arrest for this case. If you have a tip, call the anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477 or visit their website.


    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices