$1K Reward For Info on Suspect in String of Counterfeit Crimes

Law enforcement is looking for a suspect in relation to a string of counterfeit crimes in San Diego County.

Police say Mario Kevin Chavez, 27, is wanted for using counterfeit money to purchase cell phones from sellers on sites like Offer Up, Let Go, and Craigslist.

Chavez has been known to use force or flee if confronted by a seller, but police say most of his victims didn't realize the money was fake until after the transaction.

Working with the San Diego Regional Fraud Task Force, San Diego Crime Stoppers is seeking the help of the public in locating Chavez’s whereabouts.

He is described as a male, 27-years-old, 6 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 295 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that can aid in an arrest for this case. If you have a tip, call the anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477 or visit their website.



